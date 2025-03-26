Key Points on H-1B Visa Registration for FY 2025
Registration Deadline
FY 2025 H-1B registration closes on March 24, 2025, with selections announced by March 31.
Next Steps for Selected Applicants
Selected beneficiaries can file petitions for FY 2026 within a 90-day window.
H-1B Registration Costs
Each FY 2026 registration costs $215, submitted via the USCIS online portal.
Future H-1B Windows
FY 2027 registration likely opens in March 2026, following the annual pattern.
FY 2025 Registration Data
USCIS received 479,953 registrations, with 135,137 selected, reflecting the new selection process.