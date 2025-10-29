Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Take Romance to Paris
Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with Paris debut on her 41st birthday, Oct 25, at Crazy Horse cabaret.
Couple left hand-in-hand; Perry in red dress accepted fan’s rose, Trudeau in black suit escorted her.
Rumors started July; kissed on Perry’s Santa Barbara yacht in early October.
At London concert, Perry joked to fan proposal: “Wish you’d asked 48 hours ago… no more Englishmen.”
Source says Perry is “flattered” by Trudeau joining her Lifetimes Tour, calling it a “surprising life twist.”
Perry was married to Russell Brand (2010–11), shares daughter with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom (split June), while Trudeau, 53, is separated from his wife; reps declined comment.