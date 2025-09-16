Rumors are circulating that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first baby in October or November, though the couple has not officially announced or denied the news.
Katrina married fellow actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021 at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
Fans of the couple are taking to social media to wish them well, and many are waiting for an official announcement from the couple.