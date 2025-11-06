The Divine Glow of the Ghats
Over 2.5 million lamps lit up Varanasi's ghats, illuminating the sacred Ganga.
A Moment of Spiritual Grandeur
CM Yogi Adityanath lit a lamp amid chants of Har Har Mahadev.
Divine Aarti by the Ganga
At dusk, the Ganga Aarti lit the ghats with faith and light.
Kashi Vishwanath in Radiant Glory
Kashi Vishwanath Temple glowed with light, symbolizing peace and devotion.
Lights, Sound, and Mythology
Chet Singh Ghat hosted a light and laser show celebrating Kashi's culture and spirituality.