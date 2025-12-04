Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood Journey: From Cameos to Big Hits
The Beginning – 2010
Kapil debuted in Bollywood with a small role in Bhavnao Ko Samjho.
Early Cameo – 2015
He appeared briefly in ABCD 2 while ruling TV comedy.
The Big Breakthrough – 2015
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon gave Kapil his first lead role and major hit.
Experiments That Didn’t Click
Firangi and Zwigato showcased his range but failed commercially.
Lesser-Known Appearances
Small cameos in Son of Manjeet Singh and It’s My Life went mostly unnoticed.
A Hit After Years – 2024
Briefly appearing in Crew, Kapil broke his streak of box-office flops.
Upcoming Projects
He returns with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (Dec 12) and Daadi Ki Shaadi (2026).