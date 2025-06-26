Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to play Lord Shiva in Kannappa. He has reportedly charged Rs 6 crore as his fees for the film.
Mohanlal, who shares a good rapport with Mohan Babu, agreed to play an extended role in the film. He hasn't taken any money for his role.
Prabhas will be essaying the role of Rudra. Like Mohanlal, Prabhas also did the film as a good gesture and hasn't charged any amount; he did it for free.
Kajal Aggarwal will essay the role of Goddess Parvathi. She reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for her role, as per reports. However, Kajal's fee for Kannappa is not yet confirmed.
Kannappa premieres will be held today in North America and other foreign locations.