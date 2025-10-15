Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Cast Joins Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot
Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will feature a special crossover episode with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.
Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar have reunited to reprise their iconic roles for the episode.
Behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets featuring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Sakshi Tanwar, and Kiran Karmarkar have gone viral.
The duo will play a key role in bringing Mihir and Tulsi together in the storyline.
Fans on social media are celebrating the reunion of “two of Indian TV’s most iconic bahus” — Tulsi and Parvati.
The collaboration between the two legendary shows has generated massive nostalgia among 2000s television audiences.
The promo featuring Tulsi and Parvati’s on-screen reunion has sparked excitement and anticipation online.