On Sunday, the film's pre-release event was graced by Jr NTR, who was described by Rishab as a brother-like figure.
The Devara and War 2 actor attended the event despite his health being not in the pink. He recently injured himself during an Ad shoot.
Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab himself, stars Rukmini Vasanth in an author-backed role.
Kantara: Chapter 1, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and others, has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Its grand release on October 2nd will mark the end of the Dasara season.