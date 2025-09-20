JO1’s Cultural Gesture: Mame & Shosei Say Namaste in India
Japanese boy group JO1 lands in Mumbai for the first time.
Members Mamehara Mame and Shosei Ohira greeted fans warmly.
Clips of their arrival are trending on social media.
Their visit introduces JO1 to Indian J-Pop fans.
The duo folded hands and said “Namaste,” impressing everyone.
Fans welcomed them with garlands and cheers at the airport.
The trip aims to blend music, culture, and international collaboration.
They will explore Mumbai and meet local creators.