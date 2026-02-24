Ahead of the big day, the couple (affectionately dubbed "VIROSH" by fans) has been making the most of their time at a stunning palace in Udaipur. Surrounded by close friends and family, the pre-wedding festivities have been a perfect blend of high-end luxury and relaxed fun.
Rashmika shared a glimpse of a sophisticated, Japanese-themed family dinner. The photos reveal a beautifully curated long table, glowing with elegant decor, where the couple toasted to their future alongside their loved ones.
Keeping the energy high, the Kingdom actor was spotted diving into a spirited game of water volleyball.
Vijay’s unmistakable energy is clear as he enjoys some downtime in the pool before the formal ceremonies begin.
Surrounded by close friends and family, the pre-wedding festivities have been a perfect blend of high-end luxury and relaxed fun.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, all eyes are on the power couple. Their wedding is on February 26.