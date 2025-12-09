Passengers arrive at airports across India only to find dozens of IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled, triggering confusion and long queues.
The disruption begins after DGCA’s revised flight duty norms reduce crew working hours, tightening IndiGo’s roster and straining schedules.
Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad witness the worst impact as aircraft remain grounded, causing cascading delays nationwide.
Social media floods with complaints as travellers report poor communication, missed connections, and long waiting hours.
The airline cites operational challenges and crew limitations, promising recovery — but criticism grows over preparedness.
The incident sparks debate on airline staffing, crew fatigue, and the urgent need for better contingency planning in India’s busiest airline sector.