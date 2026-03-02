India's players celebrate after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. Sanju Samson's sparkling unbeaten 97 took India to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1 to set up a T20 World Cup semi-final against England.