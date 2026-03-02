India's Shivam Dube, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
India's players celebrate after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. Sanju Samson's sparkling unbeaten 97 took India to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1 to set up a T20 World Cup semi-final against England.
(Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
India's Sanju Samson, 9, with coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
India's Sanju Samson, left, and Shivam Dube celebrate after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
(AP Photo/Bikas Das)
India's Sanju Samson, right, with captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026.