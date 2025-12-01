India’s Hidden Violet Wings: Top 6 Birds
Purple Sunbird (Breeding Male)
A tiny nectar-lover flashing iridescent purple as it moves between blossoms.
Nilgiri Flowerpecker
In the Western Ghats, its subtle violet sheen appears as it darts through forest flowers.
Purple Heron
A graceful hunter, moving silently through reeds at dawn or dusk.
Bronze-Winged Jacana
With long toes and calm balance, it strides across floating leaves with ease.
Purple Swamphen
Bold, colourful, and confident as it moves through marsh reeds.
Asian Fairy Bluebird
A shimmering blue-violet silhouette gliding through dense forest canopy.