India was crashed to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years after tasting a 113-run defeat in the second match against New Zealand
On the other hand, New Zealand celebrated their first ever series-victory on the Indian soil in nearly 70 years
Indian batters, once considered the best players of the spin bowling, failed to deliver on the spin-friendly pitch
Santner, dominated the home line-up with 13 wickets in the match, including seven in the first innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer for India with 77 runs. But there wasn’t much else from India’s famed batting line-up
Rohit Sharma chose not to place batters under the cosh for the series defeat but reminded them that they need to trust their plans to succeed against tough opponents
Despite New Zealand setback, India stay on top in World Test Championship standing