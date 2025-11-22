Indian Miss Universe Winners Who Shined in Bollywood
Sushmita Sen
India’s first Miss Universe (1994), Sushmita made a striking debut with Dastak and later shone in Main Hoon Na and Biwi No.1. Her powerful comeback in Aarya proves her timeless presence.
Lara Dutta
Crowned Miss Universe in 2000, Lara entered Bollywood with Andaaz and won Best Debut. With hits like No Entry and Partner, she balances cinema, entrepreneurship and motherhood with ease.
Harnaaz Sandhu
After bringing the Miss Universe crown back in 2021, Harnaaz now prepares for Bollywood and Punjabi films. Confident and driven, her on-screen journey is just taking off.