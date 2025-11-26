17 Years On: India Remembers the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks
On 26 November 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered Mumbai by sea after hijacking an Indian fishing boat and killing its crew.
The attackers landed at multiple points in South Mumbai and split into teams to launch coordinated strikes.
Key targets included the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, CSMT railway station and Nariman House, among other crowded locations.
The siege lasted nearly 60 hours, killing 166 people and injuring hundreds, including civilians and security personnel.
Nine terrorists were killed, while Ajmal Kasab was captured alive, later convicted and executed in 2012. The attack reshaped India’s security and counter-terror policies.
On its 17th anniversary today (26 November 2025), tributes, memorials and calls for continued vigilance are being observed across India.