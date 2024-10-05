Navaratri 2024
A devotee adorns an idol of Goddess Durga with jewellary at a community puja pandal amid Durga Puja festivities, in Kolkata, Saturday.
A devotee takes a 'devi pot' to her home on the first day of Navratri festival, in Mumbai, Thurday, Oct. 3, 2024.
Devotees offer prayers at Bawe Kali Mata temple during Navratri festival, in Jammu, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
PTI Photo
People wearing traditional attire perform Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, on the second night of Navratri, or nine night festival, in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
PTI Photo