Hyderabad Reels Under Heavy Rains, Musi River in Spate
Torrential rains lashed Hyderabad on September 27, flooding streets and low-lying areas along the Musi River.
Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and nearby areas were submerged, halting bus services.
HYDRAA and other departments conducted rescue operations in the worst-hit localities.
Roads in Yadadri-Bhongir district were disrupted as the Musi River overflowed low-level bridges.
Traffic between Vemulakonda and Lakshmipuram, and Juluru and Radravalli, was affected due to submergence.
Connectivity between Choutuppal and Bhongir was blocked after the Sangem Bheema Lingam bridge was submerged.
Authorities warned of possible traffic impact between Suryapet and Miryalaguda if Musi Project discharge increased.
Authorities warned of possible traffic impact between Suryapet and Miryalaguda if Musi Project discharge increased.
Nine crest gates of the Musi Project near Kethepally were lifted, releasing 23,373 cusecs of water downstream.
Residents along the Musi River were advised to stay alert and avoid approaching or entering the river.
Around 1,000 people from low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps and provided essential supplies.
IMD forecast heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas across Telangana.
CM A Revanth Reddy directed officials to monitor Musi-adjacent localities and move residents to relief camps if needed.