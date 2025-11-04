How to Use ChatGPT for Free
Open your browser and go to chat.openai.com or download the official ChatGPT app from your phone's app store.
Create an account (email, Google, or Apple). Verify your email if asked.
Log in — you’ll land on the chat screen. The free tier gives you access to a capable assistant.
Type your question or task in the message box. Press Enter or click Send.
Read the reply and follow up with clarifying prompts.
Save or copy any useful output. Use the conversation sidebar to return to past chats.
Log out when finished if you’re on a shared device.