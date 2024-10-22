Do you know how Cyclones get their names?
Cyclones are named to be remembered easily and also to create awareness among public
Cyclones are named by the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific
Countries included in WMO and ESCAP are Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, and Yemen
The names are given on the basis of following conventions:
It must be neutral to politics, political figures, religious beliefs, genders, and cultures
It should not hurt the sentiments of any group of people in the world
The name should be eight letters long, easy to pronounce, inoffensive to any PTC member and should not be repeated