Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner for his fifth major title on Sunday’s French Open final, here are all records broken
1. Longest French Open men's singles final
2. Alcaraz becomes second man after Federer to win his first 5 grand slam finals
3. Sinner's streak of winning 31 consecutive sets in Grand Slam finals end
4. Alcaraz becomes 3rd youngest to win 5 Grand Slams
5. Alcaraz becomes only fourth player to win a Grand slam fourth year in a row
6. Alcaraz emerged as only 8th player to defend the French Open title