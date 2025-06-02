Tanu Weds Manu:R. Madhavan's Tanu Weds Manu, directed by Anand L. Rai, is a must-watch film.
3 Idiots: It's hard to forget R. Madhavan, Aamir Khan, and Sharman Joshi's 3 Idiots. It remains a favorite movie for many film enthusiasts and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect garnered significant recognition, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Madhavan also directed, wrote, and produced the movie.
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan played a negative role in Shaitaan, which was a smash hit at the box office. The film also demonstrated Madhavan's ability to effortlessly portray any character.
Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein: R. Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was a big hit at the box office. The actor's performance continues to resonate with fans and audiences even after two decades, making it a timeless romantic classic.