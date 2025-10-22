Prabhas is celebrating his birthday today and he has a slew of films in his kitty .
The Raja Saab is scheduled to release on January 9, 2025. The horror-comedy fantasy is directed by Maruthi.
Another of Prabhas' upcoming movies is Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The period war drama is a classic romance. This one, too, is a 2026 release.
Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are going to collaborate on Spirit, to be released in theatres in 2027.
Two more movies are expected to be announced soon.
Prabhas’ Salaar 2 is yet to go on floors. It is one of the three films to be produced by Hombale Films.