Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday today, and wishes are pouring in on social media from her fans and the audience.
She is currently busy with two Telugu films. One is with Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, marking her third collaboration with him after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.
On the occasion of her 41st birthday, the makers of her upcoming film with Kavin, Hi (Tamil), shared a new poster of the actor. The backdrop features paintings of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth from their early days in films.
Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix movie Test alongside Madhavan and Siddharth.