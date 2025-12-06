Fine Assam Black Tea
Signatory Assamese Tea, prized for its flavour and traditional processing.
Murshidabad Silver Tea Set
Te ornate Silver Tea Set, crafted with intricate engravings, from West Bengal.
Handcrafted Silver Horse
The Silver Horse from Maharashtra, showcasing the finesse of India's craft.
Marble Chess Set
The Marble Chess Set from Agra, blending craftsmanship with functional elegance.
Kashmiri Saffron
The Red Gold of Indian spices from the highlands of Kashmir, locally known as Kong or Zaffron.
Srimad Bhagavad Gita
The Srimad Bhagavad Gita in Russian, presenting Lord Krishna's spiritual guidance.