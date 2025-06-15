Gaddar Telangana Film Awards
Film industry to be a key part of Telangana’s Vision 2047 and $3 trillion economy target.
Govt to promote film industry like IT sector; Hyderabad now a global film hub.
Full govt support assured to filmmakers; CM promises continued backing.
First Telangana Gaddar Film Awards held after 10 years of state formation.
Stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, Balakrishna praised for elevating Telugu cinema.
Policies to be eased, infrastructure boosted to support film industry growth.
Gaddar remembered as revolutionary icon inspiring Telangana’s progress.