Most International Runs
Without any surprises, Sachin Tendulkar sits at the top of the table with 34,357 international runs.
Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara holds the second place with 28,016 runs.
Australia great Ricky Ponting with 27,483 international runs is at the third place.
With 27,012 international runs Virat Kohli is only the fourth player to cross the 27k run mark and also the fastest to reach the milestone.
In active players, Joe Root with 19,817 runs is after Kohli, while he's at the 13th place in the overall list.
Rohit Sharma is at the third spot in active players with 19,268 runs, while he holds the 15th position in the overall list.