Five Global Elections To Watch in 2025
Belarus (Jan 26)
Alexander Lukashenko is expected to win a seventh term in a highly repressive election with no real opposition.
Germany (Feb 23)
A snap federal election follows the collapse of the coalition government, with the opposition likely to win.
Philippines (May 12)
Marcos Jr's senatorial candidates are expected to dominate, consolidating his power over the government.
Canada (Before Oct 20)
Trudeau’s government faces potential early elections due to economic dissatisfaction and strong Conservative opposition.
Chile (Nov 16)
The 2025 election is expected to see a runoff, with right-wing candidate Evelyn Matthei likely to win.