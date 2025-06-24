Five Essential Monsoon Maintenance Tips to Protect Your Home
Check for Leaks and Waterproofing
Inspect roofs, walls, and windows for cracks and apply waterproof sealants to stop seepage.
Ensure Proper Ventilation
Open windows when dry and use exhaust fans to reduce humidity and prevent mold.
Protect Wooden Furniture and Floors
Apply varnish or wax to wood to prevent moisture-induced swelling or warping.
Use Water-Absorbent Mats
Place absorbent mats at entrances to prevent water damage and slippery floors.
Maintain Balconies and Outdoor Areas
Use anti-skid tiles or cane furniture and waterproof outdoor spaces for rain resistance.