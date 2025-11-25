Fire Accident at Shalibanda
A massive fire broke out late Monday night at Gomathi Electronics, a major electronics showroom in Old City's Shalibanda.
The blaze intensified when a CNG-powered car parked beside the store caught fire and its cylinder exploded.
One person died and seven others — including the shop owner and employees — sustained burns and were shifted to various hospitals.
Explosions from AC and washing machine compressors inside the showroom sent thick smoke and flames billowing through the building.
Residents and nearby shop owners were evacuated, and police diverted traffic, temporarily blocking the Charminar–Chandrayangutta main road.
A case has been registered, with police suspecting a short-circuit; MLA Zuffer Ali visited the site as the investigation continues.