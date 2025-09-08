EU Banned Popular Gel Nail Polish. Read to Know Why?
The European Union has banned a key chemical, TPO used in many gel nail polishes.
TPO, a chemical used in gel nail polishes to harden under UV light, has been flagged as toxic in animal studies.
Research suggested high doses of TPO could affect fertility in animals, raising red flags for human safety.
Even though normal salon use exposes people to very low levels, European authorities banned it to eliminate potential long-term risks.
Still, the EU chose to ban TPO in cosmetics to eliminate even the potential risk.
Doctors say normal salon use exposes you to very tiny amounts, no proven harm to human fertility.
Occasional gel manicures aren’t considered dangerous — but frequent use can weaken nails.
Pregnant women, people with allergies, or those in fertility treatment are advised to avoid TPO-based gels.