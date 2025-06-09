Dimple Kapadia’s Iconic Roles: A Journey from Bobby to Pathaan
Bobby (1973)
Debut teenage romance opposite Rishiâ¯Kapoor that launched her into stardom and won her a Filmfare Best Actress Award.
Saagar (1985)
Emotional love triangle with Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan that earned her critical acclaim and another Best Actress nomination.
Kaash (1987)
Heartbreaking drama by Mahesh Bhatt as a mother coping with loss—one of her most powerful performances.
Lekin (1991)
Ethereal, ghostly role in Gulzar’s poetic film, adding to her repertoire of nuanced performances.
Rudaali (1993)
National Award-winning portrayal of a professional mourner in this moving Kalpana Lajmi film.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Memorable role as Tara, navigating family and personal grief in a modern classic.
Finding Fanny (2014)
Scene-stealing turn as Rosie, the loud and lovable widow in this quirky comedy.
Tenet (2020)
Major Hollywood appearance in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller; her performance impressed director Siddharth Anand when casting for Pathaan.
Pathaan (2023)
Portrays RAW agent Nandini, Shah Rukh’s superior—a standout authoritative role in India’s YRF spy universe.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)
Latest Bollywood release showcasing her continued versatility in family drama.
Jab Khuli Kitaab
Upcoming romantic-comedy co-starring Pankaj Kapur, hinting at an engaging onscreen pairing.
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023)
Digital debut as the fierce matriarch Rani Ba leading a crime-drama series on Disney+ Hotstar.