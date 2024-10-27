Diljit kicks off his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
Proudly holding the National Flag, Diljit lights up the Delhi stadium with his popular songs.
The stage was set with stunning visuals and impressive lighting, enhancing the overall concert experience.
Diljit stated, "I wrote the name 'Dosanjhwala' all over Delhi. It’ll take a lot to erase it."
The concert featured a mix of his biggest hits, leaving the audience singing along to their favorite tracks.
Fans were thrilled as they gathered to witness Diljit perform live, showcasing his unique blend of Punjabi music and pop.
Excitement was palpable as fans cheered and danced to Diljit's energetic performance.
Diljit interacted with his fans, expressing gratitude for their overwhelming support throughout his career.
Diljit’s vibrant outfits and charismatic stage presence added to the night's excitement.