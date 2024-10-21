Archery World Cup
India's Deepika Kumari on Saturday won Silver medal at the Archery World Cup
It was Deepika's ninth appearance at the World Cup Final where she has also bagged a bronze.
China's Li Jiaman won the Gold.
Deepika had a smooth run through the semifinals but probably the pressure of gold medal match got to her against fourth-seed Li Jiaman.
On the compound side, the three-member Indian contingent returned empty-handed ending their campaign