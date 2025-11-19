Decoding Narendra Modi’s Signature Style Statements
A minimalist outfit that blends modern tailoring with subtle Indian tradition.
His colourful Independence Day turbans celebrate India’s cultural diversity and festive spirit.
Dark bandhgalas at global summits project calm confidence and diplomatic authority.
The light Modi Kurta reflects comfort, approachability, and everyday elegance.
His winter pashmina or Kashmiri shawl showcases Indian artisanship and handloom heritage.
Wearing local attire—from Naga stoles to Tamil angavastrams—he honours India’s regional cultures.
The all-white Yoga Day kurta–pyjama symbolises purity, peace, and global wellness.
The iconic micro-pinstripe suit with his name subtly woven in became a defining political fashion moment.