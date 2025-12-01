December Movies to Watch: Action, Romance, Comedy & More
Dhurandara
An intense action–crime thriller arriving this December, packed with strategy, suspense and high-stakes danger.
Mere Raho
A soft romantic drama exploring love, heartbreak and healing — perfect for a calm holiday watch.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon
A festive comedy returning with chaos, confusion and guaranteed laughs for family audiences.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi
A fun family entertainer where a second marriage leads to hilarious twists and festive mayhem.
Akhanda: Sequel Buzz
Returning with mass action and spiritual energy, this December comeback promises a powerful blockbuster feel.
Ikkis
A patriotic historical drama delivering emotion, sacrifice and bravery — a strong year-end release.
Tu Meri Main Tera
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s reunion fuels buzz around their revived pairing.