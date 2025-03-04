Charitable Acts to Perform During Ramzan
Donate Iftar and Suhoor meals to support fasting families.
Provide clean water to underserved communities.
Supply medical aid and essential healthcare.
Provide education for children in need and support the education of at least one orphan.
Offer job training and skills development programs.
Help with shelter and long-term housing solutions.
Support local businesses to create employment opportunities.
Aid poor and orphaned girls with expenses for their weddings.
Support and care for the elderly, providing them with necessities and companionship.