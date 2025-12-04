Chaitanya & Sobhita Mark One Year of Love with Wedding Memories
A December Day to Remember
Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, marked the start of their lifelong journey together on 4 December 2024.
Moments of Emotion
Chaitanya gently ties the mangalsutra around Sobhita, capturing a tender, emotional moment.
Joy, Rituals & Playful Traditions
Their playful smiles and lighthearted moments brought joy amid solemn wedding rituals.
Shared Promises, Shared Dreams
Holding hands and exchanging smiles, the couple reflects companionship rooted in respect and understanding.
A Year Later
On 4 December 2025, Sobhita shared a behind-the-scenes wedding video, celebrating their first anniversary with heartfelt nostalgia.
Love, Life & Togetherness
The couple continues their journey with love and togetherness, reaffirming that strong bonds thrive beyond ceremonies.