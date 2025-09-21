Chagas disease: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Chagas disease is a tropical parasitic illness caused by the protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi. It primarily affects the heart, digestive system, and nervous system over time.
How it is caused
It is caused when the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite enters the body, usually through contact with the feces of infected triatomine bugs. Less commonly, it spreads via blood transfusion, organ transplants, or from mother to child.
How it is spread
The parasite spreads mainly through bites of “kissing bugs” that deposit feces near wounds or mucous membranes. It can also spread through contaminated food, congenital transmission, or untested blood transfusions.
Symptoms
Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, body aches, and swelling at the infection site. In the chronic stage, it may cause heart disease, digestive complications, and life-threatening cardiac problems.
Ways to cure it
Chagas disease can be treated with antiparasitic drugs like benznidazole or nifurtimox, most effective in the early stage. In chronic cases, treatment focuses on managing heart or digestive complications alongside supportive care.