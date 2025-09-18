Nita Ambani's emerald elegance turns heads in a jade green saree, while Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam bring family flair, and Alia Bhatt dazzles in a cut-out gown at the glitzy premiere of Aryan Khan's directorial debut.
Nita Ambani looked beautiful at the premiere of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.
'The Bads of Bollywood' premiere sparkles with Ranbir Kapoor's charm (in a suave suit) and Bobby Deol's star presence supporting Aryan Khan.
SRK, Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam pose in coordinated style, with Alia Bhatt (in a bold gown) and Ranbir Kapoor adding Bollywood royalty to Aryan Khan's big night.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's sophisticated looks charm everyone.