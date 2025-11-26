Bollywood Style Icons Whose Fashion Still Influences Today
Rekha
Silk sarees and bold gold—Rekha’s signature look remains unmatched in timeless Indian glamour.
Sridevi
Pastel chiffons and soft glam—Sridevi turned sarees into symbols of romance and elegance.
Madhuri Dixit
Vibrant lehengas and backless blouses—Madhuri’s ‘90s style still inspires festive wear.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
From Poo’s glam to airport chic—Kareena defined millennial and maternity fashion in Bollywood.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Global elegance meets Indian tradition—Aishwarya’s gowns and sarees set beauty benchmarks.
Alia Bhatt
Pastels, soft glam and minimal bridal looks—Alia sparked a new wave of effortless ethnic style.