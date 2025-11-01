Bollywood Celebs' Costumes at Ambani Halloween Party
Nita Ambani stunned as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, earning unanimous praise from fans and celebrities alike.
Alia Bhatt channelled action heroine Lara Croft while Deepika Padukone turned heads as Lady Singham.
Akash and Shloka Ambani appeared as Gomez and Morticia Addams, perfectly capturing the spooky couple’s gothic charm.
Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy as Deadpool, complete with comic-book charisma.
Aryan Khan surprised fans by going as Jake Gyllenhaal’s character from Brokeback Mountain, keeping it subtle yet striking.
Arjun Kapoor dashed into the party as Wolverine, completing the star-studded lineup with his rugged, superhero-inspired look.
Orry added fun to the night as Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid.
The Ambani residence transformed into a dazzling cinematic costume runway for the stars.
The Jamnagar Halloween bash highlighted Bollywood’s growing love for global pop culture.