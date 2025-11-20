Bigg Boss Legends: Hosts Who Shaped 19 Seasons
ARSHAD WARSI — The First Face of Bigg Boss
His humour and easygoing charm set the foundation for the show's tone.
SHILPA SHETTY — The Global Icon Host
Graceful, warm, and composed, she brought elegance to Season 2.
AMITABH BACHCHAN — The Shahenshah of Hosting
His baritone, dignity, and towering presence elevated Season 3 to a new league.
SALMAN KHAN — The Undisputed King of Bigg Boss
The longest-running and defining host whose energy, wit, and authority shape the show since Season 4.
KARAN JOHAR — The OTT Twist
Brought boldness, flair, and high drama to the digital edition.
FARAH KHAN — The Fun Substitute
Stepped in with humour, warmth, and sparkling sass, adding her unique flavour.