Best Foods for Sehri in Ramzan
Overnight Oats
Creamy oats soaked overnight with milk or yogurt, topped with fruits and nuts.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
A protein-rich sandwich with eggs, cheese, and optional toppings like avocado or sauces.
Shakshuka
Poached eggs in a spiced tomato sauce, with optional add-ins like feta, spinach, or chickpeas.
Smoothie Bowl
Blended fruits with yogurt or milk, topped with seeds, nuts, and granola for sustained energy.
Frittata
A baked egg dish loaded with vegetables, cheese, and optional meats.
Yogurt with Fruit
A refreshing mix of yogurt and fresh or dried fruits, packed with protein and probiotics.
Whole-Grain Bread with Peanut Butter
A combination of complex carbs and healthy fats for lasting fullness.
Dosa
A crispy, fermented rice pancake served with chutney and sambar for extra nutrients.
Keema
Minced meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, spices, and herbs; perfect with rice, naan, or stuffed in wraps.
Khichdi
A comforting mix of rice and lentils with toasted spices, tamraind gravy, pickle and pappad.