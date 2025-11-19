BB19 Contestants With Strong Academic Backgrounds
Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa is not only an actress but also a qualified lawyer with an LLB, LLM, and an AOR exam attempt in 2024.
Amaal Mallik
He holds a B.Com from N.M. College and trained in Western classical, jazz, and rock music at Trinity College.
Gaurav Khanna
Before acting, Gaurav worked in IT and also holds an MBA.
Farrhana Bhatt
The actress has a degree in Mass Communication from Srinagar and a Diploma in Acting from Actor Prepares.
Taniya Mittal
Taniya studied Architecture at Chandigarh University and is also Miss Asia Tourism Universe.
Ashnoor Kaur
She finished school at Ryan International and holds a BMM from Jai Hind College.
Pranit More
He is a comedian with an MBA in Marketing from Velingkar Institute.
Shehbaz Badesha
He studied at DPS Amritsar and later attended Khalsa College.
Malti Chahar
She studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Agra, and graduated in Software Engineering.