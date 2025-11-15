Ashes Showdown: Key Batters to Watch
Steve Smith
Scored 3,417 runs in 37 Tests at 56.01, including 12 centuries and a best of 239.
Joe Root
Accumulated 2,428 runs in 34 Ashes Tests at 40.46, with four centuries and a top score of 180.
Ben Stokes
Tallied 1,562 runs in 24 Tests at 36.32, including four centuries and a best of 155.
Jonny Bairstow
Scored 1,406 runs in 26 Ashes Tests at 31.24, with two centuries and a highest of 119.
Usman Khawaja
Made 1,378 runs in 19 Tests at 40.52, including four centuries and a top score of 155.