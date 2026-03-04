Sachin Tendulkar chose a bright green kurta-pyjama set, which he paired with a printed jacket, while his wife Anjali went for a gorgeous blue outfit. She completed the look with heavy jewellery. Sara Tendulkar looked glowing and beautiful in a pink lehenga.
Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year.
Irfan Pathan also arrived with his wife, Sara Baig.
The Tendulkar family clearly stole the spotlight as Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara and son Arjun posed together for the media in stunning traditional ensembles.
On Tuesday, the family came together for a pre-wedding ceremony with high-profile guests and cricket icons like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravi Shastri bringing in more glamour to the evening.
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s sangeet ceremony held on Tuesday turned into a star-studded affair.