Architect Frank Gehry attends a topping-off ceremony for the Beekman tower in New York, Nov. 19, 2009.
A view of the Louis Vuitton Foundation art museum and cultural center, designed by American architect Frank Gehry, in Paris, on Oct. 17, 2014.
A view of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health designed by architect Frank Gehry, in Las Vegas,on March 17, 2010.
The Beckman Tower, left, designed by architect Frank Gehry towers over older architecture, in New York,on March 5, 2018.
The curved steel trellis of Frank Gehry’s $52 million Millennium Park band shell reflects in glass doors, July 7, 2004.
Ohr pods are seen under construction at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art designed by Frank Gehry, in Biloxi, Miss., on Nov. 10, 2010.
The curved steel trellis of Frank Gehry’s $52 million Millennium Park band shell reflects in glass doors, July 7, 2004.