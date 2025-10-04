Anshula Kapoor Gets Engaged to Rohan Thakkar in Gor Dhana Ceremony
The ceremony was filled with love, laughter, blessings, and family warmth.
The couple shares laughter, love, and heartfelt moments during their ceremony.
She carried her mother’s blessing, 'Rab raakha,' as a reminder of eternal protection, while Boney Kapoor blessed the couple.
Anshula Kapoor shares a heartfelt bond with brother Arjun Kapoor as the family celebrates her engagement.
Anshula Kapoor’s stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor complement the celebrations in beautiful half-white attires.
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor celebrated joyous moments with Rohan Thakkar at the Gor Dhana ceremony.
Designer Arpita Mehta created a special outfit for Anshula with words and emotions woven into it.
Brother Arjun Kapoor showers his blessings on the couple.
Anshula wrote that Rohan’s favorite words, Always and Forever, felt real that day.
Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were present at the celebration.
Gor Dhana is a traditional Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony, similar to an engagement.
Anshula shared a card on Instagram Stories that read, Ghar ki pehli shaadi.
Anshula expressed that Rohan's love makes her believe in fairytales beyond books.