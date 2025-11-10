Ande Sri’s Timeless Songs Echo Telangana’s Spirit, Soul
Jaya Jaya He Telangana
The official Telangana state anthem celebrating the pride, sacrifice, and spirit of the people’s movement for statehood.
Palle Neeku Vandanamulammo
A heartfelt tribute to Telangana’s rural life, expressing gratitude to villages as the soul of the region’s culture.
Maayamai Potunnadamma Manishannavadu
A reflective song questioning the loss of humanity and compassion in modern society.
Gala Gala Gajjalabandi
A lively folk-style composition portraying the rhythm, joy, and traditions of Telangana’s village festivals.
Komma Chekkite Bommara
A rustic and soulful song blending devotion and folk imagery, symbolizing the bond between people, nature, and divinity in Telangana’s culture.